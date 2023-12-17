810 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.65.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $285.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

