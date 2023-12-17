Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $290.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.81 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

