StrongBox Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

