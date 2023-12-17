Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock opened at $225.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.43. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

