WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,347,000 after buying an additional 240,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.