JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,322 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

