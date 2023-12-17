D Orazio & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $169.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $170.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

