Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $300.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $301.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

