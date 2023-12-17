Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

VEU opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

