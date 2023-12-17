Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 68,751 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,449,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $63,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VEA opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.