Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Boosted by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 9.9% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

