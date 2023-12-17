iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

