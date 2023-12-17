Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $169.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average of $160.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $170.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

