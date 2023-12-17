Marcum Wealth LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $197.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

