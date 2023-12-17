Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

SO opened at $70.86 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.