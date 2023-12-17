Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes $264,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

