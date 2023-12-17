Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 167.4% during the third quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

View Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.