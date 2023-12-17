Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 4.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $698.24 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $720.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $626.08 and a 200 day moving average of $586.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

