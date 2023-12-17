Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $435.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.87. The company has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

