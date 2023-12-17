Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $290.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.04. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $235.81 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

