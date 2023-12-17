StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $274.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $278.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

