Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.