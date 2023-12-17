Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.