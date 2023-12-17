D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $220,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $265.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

