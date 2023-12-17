Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $129.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

View Our Latest Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.