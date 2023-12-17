Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $129.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
