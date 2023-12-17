Verum Partners LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

