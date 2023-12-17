Verum Partners LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verum Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 755.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $170.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.58.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.