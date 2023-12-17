Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.3% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 155,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,538,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,118,000 after acquiring an additional 414,685 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in CVS Health by 14.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in CVS Health by 18.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 46,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

CVS opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.