1,405 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Savior LLC

Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,911.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 96,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93,674 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 686.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 226,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.