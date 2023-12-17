iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

IUSB opened at $45.79 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

