Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

