Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.8% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

