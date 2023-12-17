Lincoln Capital LLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,183. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

