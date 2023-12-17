RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of RTX by 60.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of RTX by 15.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 442,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of RTX by 40.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $80.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

