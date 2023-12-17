Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $532,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

