Marcum Wealth LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,041,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,150,000 after buying an additional 36,772 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.6% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 67.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

