Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,085 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after buying an additional 524,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $247.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.21 and its 200 day moving average is $231.99. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

