Client First Capital LLC Acquires 940 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Client First Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 7.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $263,837,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $187.00 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $165.84 and a 52-week high of $192.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.