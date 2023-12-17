Greylin Investment Management Inc Takes $354,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 856,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 25.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.86 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

