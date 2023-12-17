C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.84 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

