C2C Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of T opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
