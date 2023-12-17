Marcum Wealth LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

