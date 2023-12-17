Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DE opened at $386.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.44. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

