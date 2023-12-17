Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

