Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

NKE stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

