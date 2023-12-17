Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cypress Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.