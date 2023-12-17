Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTV stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $149.95.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

