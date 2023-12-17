Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Raised by Hyperion Partners LLC

Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $178.53 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $180.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.70.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

