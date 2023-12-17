Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $435.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

