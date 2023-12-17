Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $264.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.95. The firm has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $265.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

